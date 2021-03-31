Markets

Hitachi Set To Acquire GlobalLogic For $9.6 Bln: Nikkei

(RTTNews) - Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIF.PK, HTHIY.PK) plans to acquire U.S. software developer GlobalLogic for $9.6 billion, said Nikkei business daily on Wednesday. The deal is expected to be the largest acquisition by a Japanese electrical equipment company.

Further, the report stated that Hitachi plans to acquire all shares from existing shareholders in July and put the company under the umbrella of Hitachi Global Digital Holdings, which oversees its IT business in the U.S.

