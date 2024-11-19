Hitachi resumed with a Buy at Erste Group ahead of better fiscal year

As previously reported, Erste Group analyst Stephan Lingnau resumed coverage of Hitachi (HTHIY) with a Buy rating after previously having its rating Under Review. Hitachi will significantly increase sales in the coming financial year starting on March 31, 2025, argues the analyst, who adds that Hitachi’s operating result will rise sharply next year as will earnings per share.

