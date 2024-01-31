Hitachi Q3 Profit Rises, Revenues Down; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Japanese conglomerate Hitachi, Ltd. (HTHIF.PK) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net income attributable to stockholders grew to 235.9 billion Japanese yen from last year's 119.7 billion yen.

Earnings per share were 254.77 yen, up from 127.48 yen last year.

EBIT, a key earnings metric, grew to 327.1 billion yen from 182.2 billion yen a year ago.

Revenues, meanwhile, fell to 2.26 trillion yen from last year's 2.69 trillion yen.

In Japan, Hitachi shares traded at 11,675 yen, up 2.95 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.