Markets

Hitachi Posts Strong Q1 Results

July 31, 2025 — 03:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIF.PK, HTHIY.PK), on Thursday, reported a strong first-quarter performance, with revenue and earnings showing modest year-over-year growth driven by operational efficiency and strong financial income.

Q1 net income attributable to Hitachi stockholders increased to 192.2 billion Yen from 175.3 billion Yen last year. EPS increased to 42.01 Yen from 37.83 Yen in the prior year period.

Financial income surged to 72.6 billion Yen, significantly contributing to the growth in income before taxes, which totaled 272.0 billion Yen. This was partially offset by reduced equity method profits, down to 7.6 billion Yen.

Consolidated revenues rose to 2,258.3 billion Yen from 2,211.4 billion Yen, propelled by broad-based sales across business segments. Gross profit improved to 661.5 billion Yen, while adjusted operating income increased to 211.0 billion Yen.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.