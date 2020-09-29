US Markets
CG

Hitachi plans to sell stake in Hitachi Metals, sources say

Contributors
Junko Fujita Reuters
Kane Wu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Hitachi Ltd will start the sale process for its 53% stake in Hitachi Metals Ltd as early as next month, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

By Junko Fujita and Kane Wu

TOKYO/HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd 6501.T will start the sale process for its 53% stake in Hitachi Metals Ltd 5486.T as early as next month, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

Hitachi Metals, which makes components for cars and industrial equipment, had a market value of about 700 billion yen ($6.63 billion) based on Tuesday's close.

Other minority shareholders in the Hitachi unit are expected to sell their stakes to a winning bidder, the sources said, adding that Hitachi Metals would eventually be delisted from the Tokyo bourse. The sources declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to media.

Hitachi and Hitachi Metals declined to comment.

($1 = 105.6100 yen)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita in Tokyo and Kane Wu in Hong Kong; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee & Simon Cameron-Moore)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CG BAC GS KKR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular