Hitachi plans to sell stake in Hitachi Metals, sources say

By Junko Fujita and Kane Wu

TOKYO/HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd 6501.T will start the sale process for its 53% stake in Hitachi Metals Ltd 5486.T as early as next month, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

Hitachi Metals, which makes components for cars and industrial equipment, had a market value of about 700 billion yen ($6.63 billion) based on Tuesday's close.

Other minority shareholders in the Hitachi unit are expected to sell their stakes to a winning bidder, the sources said, adding that Hitachi Metals would eventually be delisted from the Tokyo bourse. The sources declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to media.

Hitachi and Hitachi Metals declined to comment.

($1 = 105.6100 yen)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita in Tokyo and Kane Wu in Hong Kong; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee & Simon Cameron-Moore)

