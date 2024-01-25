News & Insights

Hitachi, NEC seek to raise up to $2.1 bln through Renesas share sale

January 25, 2024 — 04:49 am EST

Written by Disha Mishra for Reuters ->

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Hitachi 6501.T and NEC Corp 6701.T are aiming to raise up to $2.1 billion by selling their stakes in chipmaker Renesas Electronics 6723.T, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Hitachi and NEC will sell a combined 123 million Renesas shares at an offer price range of 2,474 yen ($16.76) to 2,528 yen, the term sheet showed.

The share sale will be at a discount of about 6%-8% to Renesas's closing price on Thursday.

Hitachi and NEC did not reply to Reuters' request for comments, while Renesas declined to comment.

($1 = 147.6100 yen)

