Hitachi nearing deal to sell chemical unit to Showa Denko - Nikkei

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Hitachi Ltd 6501.T is nearing a deal to sell its unit Hitachi Chemical 4217.T to Showa Denko 4004.T in a transaction that could be worth about 950 billion yen ($8.74 billion), the Nikkei reported on Monday.

If a deal is reached, Showa Denko, a chemical engineering group, would purchase Hitachi's 51% stake in Hitachi Chemical, then buy the rest of the shares through a tender offer, the report said.

Hitachi and Showa Denko were not immediately available to comment outside of business hours.

($1 = 108.64 yen)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

