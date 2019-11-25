Hitachi nearing deal to sell chemical unit to Showa Denko - Nikkei

Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Japan's Hitachi Ltd is nearing a deal to sell its unit Hitachi Chemical to Showa Denko in a transaction that could be worth about 950 billion yen ($8.74 billion), the Nikkei https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Business-deals/Hitachi-nears-sale-of-core-chemical-unit-to-Showa-Denko reported on Monday.

If a deal is reached, Showa Denko, a chemical engineering group, would purchase Hitachi's 51% stake in Hitachi Chemical, then buy the rest of the shares through a tender offer, the report said.

Hitachi and Showa Denko were not immediately available to comment outside of business hours.

($1 = 108.64 yen)

