Hitachi mulls sale of partial stake in Hitachi Construction, JIC may invest -Nikkei

Contributors
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Chang-Ran Kim Reuters
Tetsushi Kajimoto Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Japan's Hitachi Ltd is considering selling about half of its roughly 51% stake in Hitachi Construction Machinery, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

TOKYO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Hitachi Ltd 6501.T is considering selling about half of its roughly 51% stake in Hitachi Construction Machinery 6305.T, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

State-backed fund Japan Investment Corporation may invest in the subsidiary, the Nikkei added.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, Chang-Ran Kim and Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters