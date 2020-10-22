Hitachi mulls sale of partial stake in Hitachi Construction, JIC may invest -Nikkei

TOKYO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Hitachi Ltd 6501.T is considering selling about half of its roughly 51% stake in Hitachi Construction Machinery 6305.T, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

State-backed fund Japan Investment Corporation may invest in the subsidiary, the Nikkei added.

