Hitachi & Microsoft to Facilitate Business Process Automation

Hitachi Ltd. HTHIY recently announced a partnership with Microsoft Corporation MSFT to facilitate process automation of manufacturing facilities and boost efficiency in logistics operations.



Under the multi-year partnership, the companies will jointly work on offering three Hitachi solutions to customers across Japan, Southeast Asia and North America. Notably, the offerings include Hitachi’s solutions like manufacturing productivity, predictive maintenance and logistics optimization, powered by several Microsoft cloud services.



Hitachi will integrate its advanced digital solutions, Lumada, as well as HX Series industrial controllers with Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365 application suites to enable businesses enhance their workers’ operational productivity and efficiency.



Also, Hitachi’s advanced analytics will help business units realize higher logistics efficiency and cut operational costs by facilitating traffic, storage and delivery location analysis as well as smart routing with the help of Azure Maps and delivery optimization service. In addition, the predictive maintenance solution will leverage Microsoft HoloLens 2 and Dynamics 365 Remote Assist to support predictive maintenance and real-time remote assistance for front-line workers.



