Hitachi, MHI in talks to settle to dispute over South Africa power project

TOKYO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Hitachi Ltd 6501.T and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) 7011.T said on Wednesday they were in talks to settle a dispute over losses stemming from a South Africa power plant project, for which MHI has been demanding billions of dollars.

Hitachi will likely pay MHI about $4 billion, the Nikkei reported earlier. MHI had demanded over $6 billion in 2017 to cover project-related costs.

The two companies said nothing has been finalized. But the Nikkie report said a decision was likely to be approved by the boards of the companies by the end of the day.

In 2007, Hitachi won a contract to build 12 boilers for the Medupi and Kusile power plants of South African utility Eskom.

It later transferred the contract to the joint venture, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd, which was set up in February 2014 by combining the thermal power generation businesses of the two companies.

But the power stations were hit by cost overruns and delays, and Hitachi and MHI disagreed on whether some costs were incurred before or after the creation of the venture.

"This implies a potential settlement of one ongoing risk factor, but we would expect only a moderate impact on the earnings of MHI," Jefferies analyst Sho Fukuhara said in a note.

Shares in MHI rose 0.7% in morning trade. Hitachi gained 3%, also helped by a report that it said in talks to sell its medical equipment business to Fujifilm Holdings 4901.T. The company later confirmed that it was in discussion.

($1 = 14.7075 rand)

