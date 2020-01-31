Hitachi makes $5 bln offer for full control of industrial gear unit

Adds details of the offer, background

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd 6501.T said on Friday it would spend 531.1 billion yen ($4.84 billion) to take full control of listed industrial equipment unit Hitachi High-Technologies 8036.T through a tender offer.

The Japanese industrial conglomerate is realigning its group portfolio as the government has pointed to corporate governance issues regarding dual listings of parents and subsidiaries.

Hitachi will offer 8,000 yen a share for the firm, in which it now owns a stake of 51.73%. Shares of Hitachi High-Technologies closed at 7,920 yen on Friday before the news.

The tender offer will run from Feb. 17 through April 6.

Hitachi said the takeover would benefit the unit's industrial equipment business by stirring in the group's knowhow in digital technologies.

Hitachi High-Technologies said in a statement that its board approved the takeover and recommended its shareholders tender their shares to Hitachi.

Hitachi has been among the most aggressive of Japan's conglomerates in reorganising.

Last month, the company said it would sell listed chemicals unit Hitachi Chemical 4217.Tfor 494 billion yen to Showa Denko4004.T and the diagnostic imaging business to Fujifilm Holdings4901.Tfor 179 billion yen.

($1=109.7000 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Gerry Doyle)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.