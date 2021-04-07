US Markets

Hitachi in talks with Bain to sell metals unit for over 800 bln yen - Nikkei

Contributor
Tokyo Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Japanese industrial conglomerate Hitachi Ltd picked a group led by Bain Capital as the preferential bidder for its metals unit in a deal likely to top 800 billion yen ($7.3 billion), Nikkei reported on Thursday.

TOKYO, April 8 (Reuters) - Japanese industrial conglomerate Hitachi Ltd 6501.T picked a group led by Bain Capital as the preferential bidder for its metals unit in a deal likely to top 800 billion yen ($7.3 billion), Nikkei reported on Thursday.

Bain, Japan Industrial Partners and Japan Industrial Solutions are considering buying a 53% stake in Hitachi Metals 5486.T, the financial daily said.

Hitachi Metals recently announced it was buying U.S. software company GlobalLogic for $9.6 billion. But in recent years it has also been divesting domestic hardware assets, including chemical and imaging businesses, aiming to pivot to services instead.

A Hitachi representative was not immediately available for comment. The company previously said it was considering ways to bolster its corporate value.

($1 = 109.8500 yen)

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Ritsuko.Ando@reuters.com; +81 3 6441 1743;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular