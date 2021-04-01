Hitachi (HTHIY) to Acquire GlobalLogic for $9.6 Billion

Hitachi Ltd. HTHIY announced its decision to acquire software company GlobalLogic Inc. The deal, which is expected to be completed by July-end, is valued at $9.6 billion including debt repayment.



The company expects to fund the transaction with the help of cash and bank loans.



It is worth noting here that Hitachi’s shares lost 5.6% yesterday to eventually close the trading session at $92.45.

Inside the Headlines

Based in San Jose, CA, GlobalLogic is a leading provider of software engineering services in several industries like healthcare, automotive and finance. The company, which has operational presence across 14 countries, provides services to 400 clients.



The addition of GlobalLogic’s expertise in software product development services will enable Hitachi to expand its digital services business.

Other Buyout Activities

It’s worth noting here that the buyout is in sync with Hitachi's current business portfolio restructuring program. Also, in July 2020, the company acquired the Power Grids business of ABB Ltd ABB, which is likely to help it in expanding into the power grid industry. Notably, in the first nine months of fiscal 2021 (ended December 2020), the company’s net cash used in investing activities totaled $7,366 million.

Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Earnings Trend

The company, with $44.8-billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). It is likely to benefit from solid product offerings, acquired assets and planned investments.



Hitachi’s shares have gained 16.4% compared with 7.4% growth recorded by the industry in the past three months.





The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended March 2021, results are awaited) earnings has declined 1.7% to 57 cents in the past 60 days. However, estimates for fiscal 2022 (ending March 2022) have increased 12.5% to $7.63 during the same period.

