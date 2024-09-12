Is Hitachi (HTHIY) Stock Outpacing Its Conglomerates Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Conglomerates sector should help us answer this question.

Hitachi Ltd. is one of 24 individual stocks in the Conglomerates sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hitachi Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HTHIY's full-year earnings has moved 16.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that HTHIY has returned about 63.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Conglomerates sector has returned an average of -8.2% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Hitachi Ltd. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Marubeni Corp. (MARUY) is another Conglomerates stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.6%.

Over the past three months, Marubeni Corp.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Hitachi Ltd. is a member of the Diversified Operations industry, which includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 8.2% so far this year, so HTHIY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Marubeni Corp. is also part of the same industry.

Hitachi Ltd. and Marubeni Corp. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

