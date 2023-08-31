Hitachi (HTHIF) Price Target Increased by 9.90% to 73.05

The average one-year price target for Hitachi (OTC:HTHIF) has been revised to 73.05 / share. This is an increase of 9.90% from the prior estimate of 66.47 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.65 to a high of 95.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.99% from the latest reported closing price of 66.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 439 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hitachi. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTHIF is 0.65%, an increase of 2.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 133,036K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,889K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,875K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTHIF by 5.74% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 9,196K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,663K shares, representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTHIF by 11.65% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,107K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,905K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTHIF by 11.50% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 5,372K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,330K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTHIF by 12.34% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 5,283K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,489K shares, representing an increase of 15.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTHIF by 10.78% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.