Hitachi (HTHIF) Price Target Increased by 7.07% to 81.80

The average one-year price target for Hitachi (OTC:HTHIF) has been revised to 81.80 / share. This is an increase of 7.07% from the prior estimate of 76.40 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 56.10 to a high of 100.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.01% from the latest reported closing price of 69.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 450 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hitachi. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTHIF is 0.69%, an increase of 4.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.17% to 134,475K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,996K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,889K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTHIF by 13.45% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 8,600K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,196K shares, representing a decrease of 6.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTHIF by 3.03% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,197K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,107K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTHIF by 5.47% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 5,500K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,372K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTHIF by 12.96% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 5,252K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,283K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTHIF by 5.44% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.