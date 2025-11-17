Hitachi (HTHIF) Price Target Increased by 11.32% to 36.40

The average one-year price target for Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIF) has been revised to $36.40 / share. This is an increase of 11.32% from the prior estimate of $32.70 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.71 to a high of $43.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 56.35% from the latest reported closing price of $23.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 518 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hitachi. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTHIF is 1.02%, an increase of 11.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.58% to 760,470K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 63,720K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,275K shares , representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTHIF by 17.77% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 39,631K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,523K shares , representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTHIF by 12.44% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 29,884K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,714K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTHIF by 17.68% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 29,223K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,134K shares , representing an increase of 7.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTHIF by 18.95% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 25,158K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,802K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTHIF by 4.29% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.