Hitachi H1 Adj. EBITA Rises, Revenues Up 12%; Revises Upward 2022 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Hitachi, Ltd. (HTHIF.PK, HTHIY.PK) reported that its first-half net income attributable to stockholders was 172.5 billion yen compared to 322.4 billion yen, prior year. Earnings per share was 179.83 yen compared to 333.24 yen. The company said its net income decreased due to the impact of the shift to risk-sharing corporate pension plan, goodwill impairment loss of Hitachi Energy caused by WACC increase, and gains from the selling of overseas home appliance business in second quarter of prior year. Adjusted EBITA was 393.0 billion yen compared to 372.4 billion yen.

First half revenues increased to 5.42 trillion yen from 4.83 trillion yen, previous year.

Hitachi has revised upward its fiscal 2022 forecast to revenues of 10.4 trillion yen, an increase of 6% from previous forecast, and adjusted EBITA of 877.0 billion yen, an increase from previous forecast. Net income is expected to achieve a record high of 600.0 billion yen, the company said.

