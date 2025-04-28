Hitachi FY24 Results Up; Sees Growth In FY25

(RTTNews) - Japanese conglomerate Hitachi, Ltd. (HTHIF.PK) reported Monday higher profit in fiscal 2024 benefited by increased sales. Further, the company projects growth in fiscal 2025 results.

In the year, net income attributable to stockholders grew 4% to 615.72 billion yen from last year's 589.90 billion yen. Earnings per share grew to 133.72 yen from 126.75 yen last year.

Adjusted operating income increased 29% year over year to 971.61 billion yen.

Adjusted EBITA increased 223.6 billion yen from the prior year to 1.14 trillion yen.

For fiscal 2024, Hitachi's consolidated revenues were 9.78 trillion yen, an increase of 1% from last year's 9.73 trillion yen.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, ending March 31, 2026, Hitachi expects attributable net profit of 710.0 billion yen, a growth of 94.2 billion yen. Adjusted operating income for the year is now expected to be 1.01 trillion yen, a growth of 33.3 billion yen.

Adjusted EBITA would be 1.11 trillion yen, up 26.4 billion yen from last year.

Hitachi now expects revenue to be up 3 percent from last year to 10.10 trillion yen.

In Japan, Hitachi shares closed Monday's trading at 3,747.00 yen, up 0.08 percent.

