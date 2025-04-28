Markets

Hitachi FY24 Results Up; Sees Growth In FY25

April 28, 2025 — 03:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Japanese conglomerate Hitachi, Ltd. (HTHIF.PK) reported Monday higher profit in fiscal 2024 benefited by increased sales. Further, the company projects growth in fiscal 2025 results.

In the year, net income attributable to stockholders grew 4% to 615.72 billion yen from last year's 589.90 billion yen. Earnings per share grew to 133.72 yen from 126.75 yen last year.

Adjusted operating income increased 29% year over year to 971.61 billion yen.

Adjusted EBITA increased 223.6 billion yen from the prior year to 1.14 trillion yen.

For fiscal 2024, Hitachi's consolidated revenues were 9.78 trillion yen, an increase of 1% from last year's 9.73 trillion yen.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, ending March 31, 2026, Hitachi expects attributable net profit of 710.0 billion yen, a growth of 94.2 billion yen. Adjusted operating income for the year is now expected to be 1.01 trillion yen, a growth of 33.3 billion yen.

Adjusted EBITA would be 1.11 trillion yen, up 26.4 billion yen from last year.

Hitachi now expects revenue to be up 3 percent from last year to 10.10 trillion yen.

In Japan, Hitachi shares closed Monday's trading at 3,747.00 yen, up 0.08 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.