Hitachi, - Depositary Receipt () (HTHIY) Price Target Increased by 7.29% to 170.32

The average one-year price target for Hitachi, - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:HTHIY) has been revised to 170.32 / share. This is an increase of 7.29% from the prior estimate of 158.75 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 118.67 to a high of 231.32 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.00% from the latest reported closing price of 172.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hitachi, - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTHIY is 0.73%, an increase of 6.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.31% to 131,432K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,170K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,996K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTHIY by 9.05% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 8,241K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,600K shares, representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTHIY by 0.28% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,197K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,107K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTHIY by 5.47% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,269K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,102K shares, representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTHIY by 9.48% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 5,252K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,283K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTHIY by 5.44% over the last quarter.

