Hitachi, - Depositary Receipt (HTHIY) Price Target Increased by 10.82% to 36.11

The average one-year price target for Hitachi, - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:HTHIY) has been revised to $36.11 / share. This is an increase of 10.82% from the prior estimate of $32.58 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.50 to a high of $42.83 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.73% from the latest reported closing price of $46.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hitachi, - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTHIY is 0.33%, an increase of 19.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.66% to 2,005K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Moody Lynn & Lieberson holds 530K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 514K shares , representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTHIY by 13.10% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 516K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ramirez Asset Management holds 217K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares , representing a decrease of 5.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTHIY by 20.68% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 182K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTHIY by 5.00% over the last quarter.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 138K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares , representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTHIY by 22.08% over the last quarter.

