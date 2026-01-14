Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. (HTCMF) Price Target Increased by 14.54% to 32.30

The average one-year price target for Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. (OTCPK:HTCMF) has been revised to $32.30 / share. This is an increase of 14.54% from the prior estimate of $28.20 dated September 25, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $26.62 to a high of $39.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.56% from the latest reported closing price of $28.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co.. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 10.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTCMF is 0.07%, an increase of 0.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.37% to 10,014K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,278K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,479K shares , representing a decrease of 15.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTCMF by 22.15% over the last quarter.

OWLSX - Old Westbury Large Cap Strategies Fund holds 963K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 798K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares , representing a decrease of 15.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTCMF by 14.82% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 681K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 693K shares , representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTCMF by 9.99% over the last quarter.

DFIV - Dimensional International Value ETF holds 498K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 456K shares , representing an increase of 8.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTCMF by 5.51% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.