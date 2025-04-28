Is HITACHI CONSTR (HTCMY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

HITACHI CONSTR (HTCMY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. HTCMY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.14, while its industry has an average P/E of 14.79. Over the past 52 weeks, HTCMY's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.70 and as low as 6.06, with a median of 8.41.

Finally, investors should note that HTCMY has a P/CF ratio of 5.84. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 8.93. Over the past year, HTCMY's P/CF has been as high as 6.09 and as low as 4.15, with a median of 4.95.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in HITACHI CONSTR's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that HTCMY is an impressive value stock right now.

