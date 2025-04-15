Is HITACHI CONSTR (HTCMY) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has HITACHI CONSTR (HTCMY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

HITACHI CONSTR is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 192 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HITACHI CONSTR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HTCMY's full-year earnings has moved 6.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, HTCMY has moved about 23.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 12.2% on average. This means that HITACHI CONSTR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Mueller Water Products (MWA), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10.3%.

Over the past three months, Mueller Water Products' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, HITACHI CONSTR belongs to the Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 16.8% so far this year, so HTCMY is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Mueller Water Products falls under the Steel - Pipe and Tube industry. Currently, this industry has 4 stocks and is ranked #15. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -11.6%.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on HITACHI CONSTR and Mueller Water Products as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

