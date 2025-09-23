Hitachi To Buy Synvert From Maxburg To Boost Agentic AI, Physical AI Development

(RTTNews) - Hitachi, Ltd. (HTHIY.PK, HTHIF.PK, 6501.T) said on Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire Synvert, a German data and AI consulting firm, from Maxburg, a private equity fund.

Post transaction, Synvert will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi's U.S. subsidiary, GlobalLogic Inc.

This acquisition, to be closed by March 31, 2026, aims to boost the deployment of HMAX, Hitachi's solution suite advancing operational autonomy and business model innovation through Agentic and Physical AI. Synvert will complement GlobalLogic's AI and digital engineering capabilities.

Synvert has its presence in Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, and the Middle East. This will help to expand markets for HMAX through collaboration with Hitachi Rail and Hitachi Energy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.