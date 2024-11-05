Hitachi Announces Successful Stock Repurchase

Hitachi,Ltd. (JP:6501) has released an update.

Hitachi, Ltd. has successfully repurchased over 7.24 million shares of its common stock for approximately 28.6 billion yen through open market transactions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange during October 2024. This repurchase is part of a broader initiative approved by the company’s board to buy back up to 105 million shares, with a total budget of 200 billion yen, by March 2025. The move is expected to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

