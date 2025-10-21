Markets

Hitachi And OpenAI Partner To Advance AI Infrastructure And Sustainable Data Centers

October 21, 2025 — 01:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY, 6501.T) and OpenAI Inc. have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership aimed at developing next-generation AI infrastructure and expanding global data center capabilities. The collaboration brings together Hitachi's industrial and digital expertise with OpenAI's cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies to address pressing societal challenges and accelerate the deployment of transformative AI solutions.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two companies will jointly formulate plans across several key areas. Their shared goal is to promote sustainable data center operations by minimizing the load on power transmission and distribution networks, ultimately working toward the realization of zero-emission data centers. Additionally, they will focus on securing the supply of critical and long-lead-time equipment essential for data center construction and operation.

Hitachi and OpenAI will collaborate on standardizing prefabricated and modular data center designs, which can significantly reduce construction timelines. They also plan to co-develop essential infrastructure components such as advanced cooling systems and storage solutions to ensure fast, reliable, and scalable AI data center rollouts.

Beyond infrastructure, Hitachi will explore deeper

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HTHIY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.