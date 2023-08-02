Hitachi - ADR (HTHIY) Price Target Increased by 5.52% to 134.95

The average one-year price target for Hitachi - ADR (OTC:HTHIY) has been revised to 134.95 / share. This is an increase of 5.52% from the prior estimate of 127.90 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 95.31 to a high of 162.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.96% from the latest reported closing price of 125.01 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hitachi - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTHIY is 0.00%, an increase of 5.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.69% to 8K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Pacer Advisors holds 8K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 9.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTHIY by 17.80% over the last quarter.
