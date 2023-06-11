Hit the flood lights

Private equity: you have a meeting with center stage.

With the space -- as well as other alternative investments -- expected to gross $20 trillion by 2025, it’s thumbs up for the expansion of private equity, according to an industry data report from Prequin, an alternatives data firm, reported daily.financialexecutives.org.

Within the past decade, the private equity terrain’s changed seismically. What’s more, the industry’s lighting quick expansion is paving the way to a lucrative market, leading to new leadership.

Meantime, last year prompted investors to pick the minds of their financial professionals for help making their way through the constantly changing financial landscape, according to thestreet.com.

While a survey conducted by the Financial Planning Association and the Journal of Financial Planning showed the interest in alternative investments was stronger among professional predating the pandemic, the issues of liquidity and cost didn’t vanish in the wind.

"As traditional stock and bond asset classes suffered from losses and volatility in 2022, it's not surprising that interest in alternative investments increased among financial professionals,” 2023 FPA President James Lee, CFP, CRPC, AIF, said in a press release. “However, overall use of alternatives remains relatively low,”

