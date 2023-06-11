News & Insights

Markets

Hit the flood lights

June 11, 2023 — 01:05 pm EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Hit the flood lights

Private equity: you have a meeting with center stage.

With the space -- as well as other alternative investments -- expected to gross $20 trillion by 2025, it’s thumbs up for the expansion of private equity, according to an industry data report from Prequin, an alternatives data firm, reported daily.financialexecutives.org.

Within the past decade, the private equity terrain’s changed seismically. What’s more, the industry’s lighting quick expansion is paving the way to a lucrative market, leading to new leadership.

Meantime, last year prompted investors to pick the minds of their financial professionals for help making their way through the constantly changing financial landscape, according to thestreet.com.

While a survey conducted by the Financial Planning Association and the Journal of Financial Planning showed the interest in alternative investments was stronger among professional predating the pandemic, the issues of liquidity and cost didn’t vanish in the wind.

"As traditional stock and bond asset classes suffered from losses and volatility in 2022, it's not surprising that interest in alternative investments increased among financial professionals,” 2023 FPA President James Lee, CFP, CRPC, AIF, said in a press release. “However, overall use of alternatives remains relatively low,”

 

  • private equity
  • alternative

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Markets
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.