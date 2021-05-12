Hit by weather, RWE's core profit falls a third in Q1

Q1 adj EBITDA down 33% at 883 mln eur

Onshore wind/solar unit swings to loss in Q1

Keeps 2021 outlook

Adds details on results

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - RWE RWEG.DE, Germany's largest power producer, on Wednesday said core profit fell by a third in the first quarter, citing winter storms in Texas as well as weak wind volumes in Europe that hit its renewables assets.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 883 million euros ($1.07 billion) in the quarter to March, the company said. The group's onshore wind and solar unit swung to a 119 million euro loss.

The main driver for the decline was a 400 million euro profit hit caused by freezing temperatures in Texas earlier this year, putting RWE's local onshore wind farms out of service and forcing it to buy electricity at sky-high prices.

In addition, the group's wind assets in Europe were impacted by weaker wind volumes compared to last year, a stark reminder that the performance of solar and wind assets is strongly tied to weather conditions.

The group, Europe's third-largest renewables group, confirmed its outlook for 2021, still expecting adjusted EBITDA of 2.65 billion to 3.05 billion euros and plans to pay a dividend of 0.90 euros per share for the current year.

($1 = 0.8251 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Kirsti Knolle)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.