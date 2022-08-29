Hit by higher prices, Uniper requests another 4 bln euro credit facility

Adds CEO comment, context

BERLIN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Uniper said it had fully drawn down a 9 billion euro ($9 billion) credit line from state-lender KfW KFW.UL and was requesting another 4 billion after soaring gas prices have significantly raised the need for fresh liquidity.

"We are working at full speed with the German government on a permanent solution to this emergency as otherwise Uniper will no longer be able to fulfil its system-critical function for Germany and Europe," Chief Executive Klaus-Dieter Maubach said.

Sources told Reuters last week that KfW was prepared to provide more credit to Uniper, which struck a 15 billion euro bailout deal last month, as one way to offset losses that have accelerated with soaring fuel prices.

($1 = 1.0022 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Writing by Maria Sheahan, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((maria.sheahan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 22013 3680;))

