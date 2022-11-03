Hit by frosts, Argentina slashes wheat production forecast further

Adds detail

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Buenos Aires grains exchange on Thursday cut its forecasts for Argentina's 2022/2023 wheat harvest to 14 million tonnes due to late-season frosts, down from the 15.2 million tonnes it had previously forecast.

Argentina, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, had initially projected a 20.5 million tonne harvest but slashed its forecasts due to a prolonged drought, exacerbated by extended frosts over the country's main wheat-producing region.

"New frosts over Monday and Tuesday this week over central and southern Buenos Aires and La Pampa, while the crop is still in the process of growing, are causing further losses," the exchange said in a weekly crop report.

"Depending on the severity of the damage, we could again adjust our production estimate," it said. The 2022/23 wheat harvest started recently, with the bulk of it normally carried out between November and January.

The South American country is also the world's third biggest corn exporter. The exchange said Argentina's 2022/23 season corn planting had advanced 1.1% over the week to cover 22.9% of an estimated planting area of 7.3 million hectares.

(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Sandra Maler)

