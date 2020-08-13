Hit by COVID-19, Thyssenkrupp sees first signs of stabilisation

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Ailing conglomerate Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE on Thursday said some businesses were stabilising in the current quarter after suffering a heavy blow due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The group said its fiscal third-quarter adjusted operating loss from continuing operations, which strips out the elevator business it recently sold, came in at 679 million euros ($800 million), less than the up to 1 billion it had flagged in May.

($1 = 0.8480 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

