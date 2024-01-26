History Suggests Intel's (INTC) Conservative Guidance Should Not Worry Long-Term Investors

One of the things I typically do first when I am thinking of writing about a stock is look back through the archives of my articles here at Nasdaq.com to see what I have said about the company in the past. When I did that this morning with regard to chip maker Intel (INTC) after their dramatic post-earnings drop, I came across something I wrote about a year ago that has some relevance to Intel’s current situation and is certainly worth highlighting as earnings season kicks into top gear. The piece was about two companies taking two very different approaches to how they were deploying their cash.

One of them, Stellantis (STLA) claimed to be “returning value to shareholders” as it increased its dividend and bought back its own stock. The other, Intel, made no such claim. In fact, many people at the time said that they were in effect doing the opposite as they cut their dividend. My point, though, was Intel did so to invest in growth, and that this move would probably benefit shareholders more than increasing the dividend and artificially propping up the share price with buybacks. Here is what has happened to the two stocks since:

INTC, the main body of the chart, is up 90% while STLA, the green line, is up 28%. That is a decent one-year return, but did STLA really hand value to shareholders when they started buying back their stock, or did INTC when they cut their dividend and invested in their future?

The thing is, as more and more companies report calendar Q4 results, I am sure we will, on many occasions, hear that same phrase about "returning value to shareholders." It will mostly, if not entirely, be used as it always is, to justify stock buybacks and dividend increases. The problem, though, is that history seems to indicate that all too often a company that increases its dividend and buys back its stock does so simply because they don’t have any good idea of how to use that money more effectively. It should go without saying that a company without ideas is probably not going to perform too well.

The relative performance of the two stocks since I wrote that piece makes that something worth remembering, but it does have relevance to the current situation in another way too. Clearly, when they made that announcement last year, Intel was not too concerned that their words, and actions, might upset traders. They said and did things that were almost guaranteed to have a short-term negative impact on the stock, confident that they would be of benefit in the long term. One could argue that giving disappointing guidance after yesterday’s close was another example of the same in that they are damping down enthusiasm and expectations that have got a bit out of hand as the company has turned around.

Whether that is the company’s intention or not, they do have a recent history of issuing conservative guidance. As I have pointed out before, one way of measuring that is to look at recent EPS numbers versus analysts’ expectations. Those expectations factor in the company’s guidance and voiced opinions, so big beats usually indicate a conservative approach. Intel has beaten expectations in all of the last three quarters, including yesterday’s release, by substantial margins (73.68%, 833.33%, and 40.74%).

I am not saying here that investors should rush out and buy INTC first thing this morning. Because of the relationship between guidance and analysts’ forecasts, the next week or two will see a rash of downward revisions of forecasts and maybe even downgrades of Intel stock, so we could go lower over that time. However, if we do, I will be looking at the $39 level as a good entry point for stock in a company that has shown itself prepared to take a short- term hit to their share price in order to set up long-term outperformance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.