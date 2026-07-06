History Says This Is What Happens When a Stock Joins the Nasdaq-100

Key Points

SpaceX is joining the Nasdaq-100 Index on July 7.

It's doing so at a relatively small weight.

The newly public stock could receive a short-term boost from inclusion in the index.

10 stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ Trust ›

Membership has its privileges. Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) investors are hoping that's the case regarding the stock's July 7 inclusion in the Nasdaq-100 Index.

A quick refresher: Before what was the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history, Nasdaq and several other index providers embraced "fast track" rules, paving the way for SpaceX to join various gauges more quickly than usual. In the case of the Nasdaq-100, the index opened the door for SpaceX (and potentially other large IPOs in the future) to join the benchmark after 15 trading days. For Elon Musk's company, that day is July 7.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

That's a big deal because the Nasdaq-100 usually adds and removes stocks only once a year, on the third Friday of December. Now, SpaceX isn't just joining a widely followed index; it will be added to funds tracking that gauge, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) such as the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) and the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ: QQQM). That's no small feat because, as measured by assets under management, the Invesco QQQ Trust is the fifth-largest ETF trading in the U.S., while its stablemate is in the top 25.

But does it matter to investors directly holding SpaceX today? The answer is "maybe."

Nasdaq-100 inclusion could spark SpaceX

Market history isn't guaranteed to repeat, but it's worth noting that the typical Nasdaq-100 addition gains about 1% over the five days spanning the announcement and its eventual inclusion in the index. That doesn't include unusual circumstances, such as the additions of Moderna and Zoom Communications during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was widely known that SpaceX would be added to the Nasdaq-100, but the stock still rallied 2.7% over the five days ending July 2. Another historical footnote worth observing: From 2010 through 2024, the average Nasdaq-100 addition gained 3.8% over the following 90 days. A year out, stocks joining the Nasdaq-100 averaged an upside of 12%.

SpaceX isn't beholden to that history. It could outperform or lag the 90-day and 12-month averages. Fundamentals, including earnings and revenue growth, launch data, and investor sentiment, will determine SpaceX's performance following its addition to the famed tech-heavy index.

Something else for investors to consider -- Nasdaq-100 fast-track inclusion doesn't guarantee permanent membership. Moderna and Zoom learned that the hard way, as neither is in the index today. Nor does joining outside the usual rebalancing window ensure prominence. Arm Holdings and Shopify received that treatment, but those stocks together account for less than 1.3% of the index.

Speaking of prominence...

Even if an investor assumes that SpaceX will trade higher upon joining the Nasdaq-100, it pays to be more inquisitive. No one has a crystal ball, so projecting precise gains is a fool's errand, but it is safe to say post-inclusion gains for this space stock will be small.

That's the result of a scant percentage of SpaceX shares freely floating. As a result, the stock's initial weight in the Nasdaq-100 is likely to be around 0.7%. Back-of-the-envelope math indicates that forced buying of the aforementioned pair of Invesco ETFs would exceed $5 billion.

That's something, but it's not much in the context of a stock with a market capitalization of nearly $2.1 trillion.

Should you buy stock in Invesco QQQ Trust right now?

Before you buy stock in Invesco QQQ Trust, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Invesco QQQ Trust wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $418,761!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,195,804!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 6, 2026.

Todd Shriber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Arm Holdings, Moderna, Shopify, and Zoom Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.