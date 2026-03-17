History Says Staying Invested Beats Panic Selling During Wild Market Swings

Key Points

The speaker urges investors to hold steady through sharp swings instead of reacting to daily volatility.

They stress reviewing fundamentals and risk tolerance rather than assuming another fast, COVID-style rebound.

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*This video was published on March 9, 2026.

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