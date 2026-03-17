Markets

History Says Staying Invested Beats Panic Selling During Wild Market Swings

March 17, 2026 — 02:20 am EDT

Written by Motley Fool YouTube for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Market swings can be violent, but disciplined investors focus on long-term goals, not intraday headlines. Learn why sticking to a buy-and-hold strategy, reassessing risk tolerance, and avoiding panic moves matters in the video below.

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*This video was published on March 9, 2026.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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