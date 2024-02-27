History Says Nvidia's Stock Will Fall for 1 Simple Reason

For good reason, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the hottest stock on the market. The company is defining artificial intelligence and the shift in data center computing.

Technology has been through these shifts before, and even the most successful companies in the world weren't good investments at today's valuation for Nvidia. In this video, Travis Hoium shows how long it took Amazon, Microsoft, and Cisco to live up to the multiples we see for Nvidia today -- if they did.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 25, 2024. The video was published on Feb. 26, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 26, 2024

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Travis Hoium has positions in Apple and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Apple, Cisco Systems, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Shopify, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.