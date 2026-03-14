History Says the Nasdaq Could Soar This Year: 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Key Points

Wall Street analysts see substantial upside in the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, which account for 80% of the Nasdaq Composite's performance.

Nvidia is likely to maintain its leadership in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure due to its full-stack strategy, and investors have reason to believe AI spending will continue to increase.

MercadoLibre dominates the e-commerce market in Latin America, but the company also has a strong presence in advertising and fintech services.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) achieved an average annual return of 17% in the past decade, driven by the proliferation of cloud computing, digital advertising, and artificial intelligence (AI). The index is down 4% year to date, meaning it would need to add 21% between now and December to match its 10-year average.

That may sound like a long shot, but Wall Street's consensus forecast says the technology and consumer discretionary sectors will advance 33% and 22%, respectively, during the next year. And those sectors account for 80% of the Nasdaq's performance, which means the index could conceivably climb 21% by December.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Investors can lean into that possibility by purchasing two monster growth stocks: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Here's why they are worth owning.

Nvidia: 45% upside implied by the median target price

Nvidia reported strong fourth-quarter financial results. Revenue increased 73% to $68 billion, the second straight acceleration, and non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) net income rose 82% to $1.62 per diluted share. CEO Jensen Huang said the AI boom is still in full swing, adding, "Compute demand is growing exponentially -- the agentic AI inflection point has arrived."

Nevertheless, some investors are worried about the sustainability of AI spending, and others are concerned about competitive pressure. Regarding sustainability, investors can take solace in knowing that Wall Street has underestimated AI capital expenditures (capex) in every quarter for the last two years, and analysts probably made the same mistake this year.

Last October, the consensus estimate said the top five hyperscalers (Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Oracle) would increase capex spending 19% in 2026. However, guidance from those five companies implies capex spending will actually increase 60% this year. And that comes on the heels of AI spending increasing at 70% annually over the last two years.

Joseph Moore at Morgan Stanley recently wrote, "We are seeing hyperscalers place three-year orders on memory suppliers, in some cases with full prepayment." He also said, "That's just one of dozens of indications that spending will continue to increase for multiple years." In the same note, Moore made Nvidia his top pick in the semiconductor industry.

What about competition? Custom chips (e.g., Google's TPUs) may take some market share from Nvidia GPUs in the years ahead, but Nvidia is unlikely to lose its leadership position because it's the only company that brings together GPUs, CPUs, networking, and a robust ecosystem of software development tools. That full-stack strategy affords the company a durable competitive moat.

Here's the big picture: Wall Street expects Nvidia's earnings to increase by 38% annually during the next three years. That certainly qualifies as monster growth, and it makes the current valuation of 37 times earnings look cheap. Not surprisingly, most analysts think Nvidia is deeply undervalued. The median target price of $265 per share implies 45% upside from its current share price of $183, according to The Wall Street Journal.

MercadoLibre: 59% upside implied by the median target price

MercadoLibre runs the largest online marketplace in Latin America as measured by gross merchandise volume and web traffic, and Latin America is home to the fastest-growing e-commerce market in the world. The company accounted for 29% of online retail sales in the region last year, and eMarketer expects that figure to reach 30% this year.

However, MercadoLibre is truly formidable because it offers adjacent merchant services for logistics, digital advertising, financing, and payment processing, which makes its online marketplace an even more compelling option. Consequently, the company's e-commerce sales in Latin America exceed the combined total of the next 15 competitors, according to eMarketer

MercadoLibre is also doing well in those adjacent markets. The company has the fastest and most extensive delivery network in the region. It is the largest retail advertiser. And its subsidiary Mercado Pago is the largest fintech acquirer (an institution that lets merchants accept credit cards) in terms of payment volume. Mercado Pago also ranks among the top two digital wallets in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Mexico.

Here's the big picture: MercadoLibre sits at the center of three quickly growing markets: e-commerce, digital advertising, and digital payments. Wall Street expects the company's earnings to increase at 39% annually through 2027, which makes the current valuation of 43 times earnings look cheap. Most analysts agree. The median target price of $2,650 per share implies 59% upside from the current share price of $1,669.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $508,607!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,122,746!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 933% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 14, 2026.

Trevor Jennewine has positions in Amazon, MercadoLibre, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, MercadoLibre, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.