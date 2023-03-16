History Repeats Itself ... Again

By Emil Åkesson

When will we learn?

The most important lesson we can learn from history is that we don't seem to learn from it. The banking world is in disarray for the second time in 15 years. It prompts us to ask ourselves, “How did we get here again?”

There are no insular crises

I have spent a good part of the past two decades in the startup sector as a serial entrepreneur, founder, investor, advisor, and board member. I'm European and work extensively in the U.S. My consultancy has a U.S. footprint because of the fantastic corporate landscape and the ease of doing business in the country.

I’ve had the good fortune and opportunity of working on both sides of the negotiation table, learning the ropes from the perspective of an entrepreneur as well as an investor. It's a truly symbiotic relationship, even if many don't see it that way given how interconnected and dependent the two sides are on each other.

I've also lived through two market crashes, and have seen first-hand the massive impact this has on the ecosystem of small startups. There are thousands of big ideas that morph into small companies. Some fail, others succeed and become scale-ups. And then there are the rare few that become unicorns. Capitalism really works!

Innovation is a constant

Many fund managers will tell you this: you need to bottom-fill, as in there must be a steady supply of new ideas that can become startups to feed the beast on a continuous basis. Without that, the sector experiences a dip that can last for years.

This trend could be seen clearly following the 2008 financial crisis, and it took years to recover. The real recovery was set in motion only when the financial sector was healthy enough to once again provide seed capital to a large number of the small ventures. And thus, the cycle came back to life.

So what are those mistakes, and do we learn from them?

This time, we are at an inflection point. It is easy to point to a cultural weakness in the crypto space, citing that it has created a feeling of being above regulations around securities. This, after all, caused the downfall of companies like FTX.

So why is this important, you might think? Well, it's really not. I'm just providing some perspective. This past week of turmoil is nothing new. Crashes come and go. There are dips in the economy. Then, it's all better again. It's all part of the cyclical nature of the economy.

What really strikes me is the question I've heard most often over the past week: “why did this even happen?”

That's easy to answer. Bank runs are caused by ineptitude at the management level, with bad actors blatantly ignoring securities regulations thinking rules don't apply to them … until there are regulatory crackdowns. That's why it happened. A better question to ask is, why was this allowed to happen in the first place? Why can three banks fail within days of each other only 15 years after the last major bank crisis? So, let's take a quick look at the situation.

The players

We have four main sides to take into account, each with their own way of looking at the situation.

The Investor: On the investor side, there is an element of disbelief and outrage over the actions taken by the SEC and other regulators. Many of them have significant amounts of money in crypto, and these actions threaten to destabilize the market further and cause financial losses. There is also uncertainty surrounding the industry's future, contributing to anxiety and hesitation among investors. The SEC and Regs: From the side of the SEC, it has been maintained that digital assets fall under pre-existing securities laws. Simply put, many crypto tokens meet the criteria of being a security. Of course, there might be a need for some additional clarification on the regulations. And that's why the SEC has sent out no-action letters, published guidance, and initiated enforcement actions. For now, the main concern from the side of the SEC seems to be crypto’s effect on the stability of the traditional financial system and risk mitigation. Further, there is evident skepticism towards how crypto works and the technology's decentralized nature among traditional banks. There is also a concern over the competition an entirely decentralized financial market would pose. The Banks: The banks are all wholly embedded in the regulatory landscape and mostly do things with established processes anchored in regulations. They have also been historically reluctant to engage with crypto due to fear of money laundering and other illicit activities. Many have opted out rather than exposing themselves to an unknown industry. They are essentially locking out digital assets from the financial system, forcing investors to other means of off-ramping their assets. Cryptos: For the crypto companies themselves, the industry's current state of uncertainty and even potential danger is a cause of anxiety. They see it as if they are facing a coordinated effort by multiple agencies to restrict their operations and limit their ability to participate in the mainstream financial system. That has led to an acute lack of liquidity for many companies beyond all the other issues they face.

So what does this all mean?

In the end, a lack of communication between the stakeholders in the sector has led to this situation. Yes, crypto is decentralized, but that could never mean it would be unregulated. And while regulations must exist, they should consider innovation and the industry's needs as long as they don't hurt investors.

And the banks -- oh, the banks. These behemoths of “perfection” claim to be stringent in their effort to maintain financial stability and a healthy balance sheet. But for some reason, they always seem to be the root cause of every single crisis. But that is just one example and there are many.

What are the dangers we are facing?

And while the field of innovation (blockchain, crypto and beyond) have a market value in the trillions, banks continue to be reluctant, regulating authorities continue to act without properly including the industry and some crypto companies are pursuing endeavors which are clearly cash grabs and that in any other sector would be instantly shut down. It’s an astounding situation and that has brought the downfall of several companies in the past months.

One example is the greed and incompetence displayed by FTX. Seemingly a group of pretty regular people who suddenly had access to billions with close to zero experience in handling it They let it get to their heads and many people have suffered because of their sheer greed and mismanagement

What is even more astounding is the triumvirate of banks in the form of Silvergate, SVB, and Signature all experiencing bank runs within days of one another.

A history lesson

This situation was completely avoidable if regulators hadn’t removed the Glass-Steagall Act in 1999 from the 1930’s that was put in place to prevent banks from investing their customers money for profit. One could argue that it was one of the main reasons for the 2008 crash.

Furthermore, in 2010, there was a sweeping bi-partisan reform meant to prevent this happening again. It was an initiative spearheaded by the Bush administration and then finalized by the Obama administration. One of the main items on that reform agenda was the passing of the Dodd-Frank act. But only eight years later, in 2018, the Trump administration made significant changes to the act. One of the most important ones being that the threshold of a bank deemed “too big to fail" was increased from $50 billion to $250 billion.

Interestingly enough one of the individuals lobbying for the lightening of regulations was Greg Becker, up until a week ago, the CEO of Silicon Valley Bank.

This type of situation might and probably will happen again because people manage even the most well-built process. And people have flaws fueled by greed, power and lust. As long as regulations are not adapted to reality and proper checks and balances are not in place, we will eventually get a number of people ending up in positions where they can manipulate for the benefit of themselves and to the detriment of others. In short, the major gaps in regulations are still there and will be for the foreseeable future.

Who suffers from this, really?

One might think this is just a bunch of rich crypto kids losing their fictitious assets, so no one is hurt. But it goes way beyond that. On the investment side, some amateur investors have heard of the amazing new way of getting rich overnight. Many of those people lost money they can't afford to lose. But for me, running a consultancy and working with companies in the blockchain space, the suffering is even more tangible when I look around me. It goes beyond the investors.

In the past decade, an entire industry has been built up around web3 and blockchain technology. It's a thriving ecosystem with everything from small-scale startups to billion-dollar companies. It is, to a large extent, these innovative and daring companies that are suffering now.

Thousands of companies employing millions of people share an entrepreneurial enthusiasm that was last seen in the early days of the startup world. There's a can-do attitude that is almost infectious. Most of these companies aren't crypto companies. They build products and services focusing on the fantastic things blockchain technology can facilitate. I see them bundled up with the utter madness playing out in front of our very eyes.

In terms of the effect it has had on the innovation side of the blockchain sector, it looks pretty similar to the crash in 2008. Money is drying up, and remember what we said in the beginning: the beast needs to be fed.

Again, for those in the back - we need innovation

The system that relies on entrepreneurs constantly bottom-filling by feeding new projects into the pipe is now experiencing a drain instead. And the thing is, many of them genuinely have the potential to change the world. But as things stand, many lack that all-important capital injection required to take their company to the next level.

What was once a land of plenty is now, for many, a deserted wasteland. Sure, deals are still being closed, and there's plenty of money around. But the lines to get there are longer, so the valuations are decreasing. This will inevitably affect the economy even in the long-run.

One thing is the value an investor can book on their balance sheet. But then there is that component we have difficulties measuring. Those brilliant world-changing ideas are now just unrealized potential instead. Those are the ones that make things more efficient in our daily lives, generate money for the economy and inspire new entrepreneurs to take the step.

Another important aspect is the global nature of the problem. The U.S., one of the top nations keen on getting regulation up and running, is also the country most prominent in generating bad actors using or even abusing the system. This has had global consequences in a sector that prides itself on being without borders (though that is more a pipe dream than reality). If things are bad in the U.S. things are bad all over. Period. End of statement.

In the past seven days, I have spoken to many companies from the European blockchain sector, which is a thriving and vibrant community of innovative entrepreneurs. Each one brought up the fact that they are having issues with financing as a direct result of the banking situation. They can't wrap their minds around why some bank failing on the other side of the planet should affect their ongoing investment negotiations with European investors.

That is the reach of the American system, and there lies the opportunity for the U.S. to take hold of a global leadership role in a sector growing faster than most others.

So, are we doomed or are there any solutions?

Going full circle here, are there lessons we could've applied from past learning? Of course. Bank crashes are nothing new. Bad actors giving in to greed aren't either. Nor are inexperienced people sitting on billions of someone else's money and wasting it away. And the plight of the entrepreneur is certainly nothing new.

Investors are concerned over returns, and crypto and blockchain companies are concerned with funding, growth, and innovation. The SEC is concerned about investor protection. And lastly, the banks are concerned about systemic risk. To address those concerns, a collaborative effort is needed. One that takes all parties into account. Solutions where regulatory frameworks are in place that not only protect investors and provide room for innovation and growth.

One solution could be to provide regulatory sandboxes in which companies can test their products and services under the supervision of the SEC and other regulators without the risk of being fined or sued. This would allow for innovation without having investor protection at risk. Additionally, one of the main issues today is that many companies working with crypto, blockchain or even mentioning things like NFT's have difficulties getting a bank account and certainly not a line of credit.

Let's instead incentivize the banks to provide access to traditional banking services in exchange for adherence to a set of regulatory standards. Such a system would provide a much-needed bridge between the web3 world and traditional finance and help reduce systemic collapse risk.

Then we, of course, have the regulations. The systemic risks are not due to the crypto sector; they are due to the banks using their customers' money for investments. When those investments go bad and they have to realize the losses, problems occur. This can be pretty easily solved by bringing back regulations preventing banks from introducing such risks into the system.

Ultimately, the state of this sector today, beyond what is on the headlines, requires all parties coming to the table and engaging in meaningful dialogue. By working together, the disparate goals of systemic stability, growth, investor protection, innovation, and access to capital could be aligned.

The power of cooperation lies in its ability to turn individual effort into collective impact and to create a ripple effect of positive change. Every new entrepreneur knows this, so maybe it's time for the people at the top to take this lesson to hear as well.

Emil Åkesson, Chairman and President at CLC & Partners, is a serial entrepreneur, passionate since an early age with technology and innovation.

