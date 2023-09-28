'History is made' as Michigan judges are ordered to use lawyers' preferred pronouns

By Karen Sloan

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Michigan has become the first state to require judges to refer to attorneys by their preferred pronouns.

A divided Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday approved a new rule that allows attorneys to include their preferred forms of address or pronouns in the captions of court documents and requires judges to use those terms “or other respectful means” when referring to those attorneys either in court or in documents. The rule, which was adopted 5-2 by the court, goes into effect Jan. 1.

“Our courts and court staff must conduct business in a way that is cognizant of changes in language and societal norms,” wrote Justice Elizabeth Welch in her concurring opinion, noting that judges no longer refer to women attorneys as either “Miss” or “Mrs.” in court depending on their marital status, as was the norm years ago.

The rule change generated a raft of public comments and testimony at a public hearing, Welch added, with objections ranging from grammatical and record confusion to personal beliefs. But the rule allows those who don’t believe that people can switch genders or be nonbinary to use alternative neutral language such as “Attorney Smith” or “Plaintiff Smith,” she wrote.

Justice Kyra Bolden wrote in her concurrence that the new rule sends a message that Michigan courts are welcoming and inclusive.

“While Michigan is the first state court to amend its court rules to expressly include such comprehensive protection for personal pronouns—history is made by being the first,” Bolden wrote.

But two other justices said the court should not get involved in such a divisive issue and that the existing Judicial Code of Conduct already requires judges to treat everyone with courtesy and respect.

“This is a fluid political debate into which our judicial branch of state government should not wade, let alone dive headfirst and claim to have resolved,” wrote Justice Brian Zahra in his dissent.

But the new rule risks alienating those who disagree with the change and diminishing the courts' legitimacy, warned Justice David Viviano in his dissent.

Under the new rule, attorneys may include Ms., Mr. or Mx., pronounced "mix." As their preferred form of address in court documents. Mx. Is an honorific that does not indicate gender.

Attorneys may also indicate use of the pronouns he/him/his, she/her/hers, or they/them/theirs in captions.

(Reporting by Karen Sloan; editing by Leigh Jones)

((Karen.Sloan@thomsonreuters.com;))

