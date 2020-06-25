History and Its Many Lessons For Financial Advisors

We have all heard the timeless saying, “history will always repeat itself.” Quite often, we think about this morsel of wisdom in terms of politics and industry but hardly ever apply it to our daily lives.

When thinking about our finances and the role that history plays, we are often consumed by old purchasing habits or trends that we have set within our investments. Rarely do we consider the infrastructure surrounding the institutions we invest in and what we should be planning for in case historical trends repeat themselves.

Take for example the tax rates we experienced in this country 50-60 years ago. Between 1952-1963, the top tax rate in the U.S hovered at about 90% according to the National Taxpayers Union. Yes, you read that correctly, 90%. In the grand scheme of things, that wasn’t too long ago. From 1925-1931, our national tax rate hovered at about 25%, quite close to where they are today.

Yet, discussions about a potential tax rate hike are not frequent though our government continues to stretch itself thinner and thinner with robust programs such as Social Security, Medicare and the newly implemented stimulus programs. What happened from 1931-1952? What shifts came into play that influenced our domestic economy to call for a tax increase of over 60%? Could the same shift happen again?

If you believe that “history will always repeat itself,” we highly recommend being proactive in mitigating as much tax liability as possible. Particularly for investment vehicles that could tax your clients in the future as opposed to right now.

When we peel the layers back on investment decisions and what happens when the market shows volatility it is common knowledge that most savvy investors buy when the market crashes and sell when the market soars. Yet we have not seen what the recent market will do if there is a significant hike in the tax rate and what that could mean for the upward mobility of our economy. This calls on us to become aware of investments that are tax liable and what we can do right now to protect them.

Being proactive in this approach is difficult but not impossible. Like any good strategy the approach must start with a plan that highlights what the end goals are and how it is to achieve them. For investment vehicles, it is necessary to have candid discussions with a qualified accountant as well as finance concierge that will spearhead the direction needed to attain minimal tax implications. Quite often, this will include discussions with an estate planning attorney, banker, and insurance professional.

Getting ahead of potential challenges equates to efficiency, reduced stress, and forms an environment that will allow your clients to thrive since you have accounted for potential potholes that could de-rail their financial success. The first step is identifying what the potential pitfalls are and there is no better indicator than history itself. Educate yourself on all of the “what if’s” so you can have candid discussions with your clients that revolves around financial success in any circumstance.

