Historical Look at Non-Farm Payrolls and Nasdaq-100 Option Activity

This Friday, before the official equity market opens, we get the first look at economic activity in July through the release of the monthly Non-Farm Payroll report. The report offers up a plethora of data, and this number is usually a first look at the previous month’s economic activity. Not only do we find out how many people gained or lost their job on a net basis, but we also find out what they cost. Since the U.S. economy is driven by consumer spending, this can be an indication of potential inflation, something the market still cares about.

The data we compile covers all NFP reports going back to January 2020. Astute readers will note there are a couple of April reports missing (2021 & 2023) which is a result of the equity market being closed on the day of those two reports.

The first chart shows the Nasdaq-100 (NDX) price change the day of each NFP release. The average price change is +/-1.19% on those Fridays. Despite NFP being a significant piece of news, this +/-1.19% is less than the magnitude of the average price change on all days over the same period. The average price change for NDX from January 2020 through present is +/-1.30%.

Bloomberg & Author Calculations

The last couple of reports resulted in market price changes of less than 1%, while the first four from 2023 exceeded the average move on both the upside and downside. The tamer reactions to NFP over the past couple of months may result in the NDX at-the-money straddle (ATM) pricing in a small move. This next chart shows the one-day NDX ATM straddle price as a percent of NDX.

The average ATM straddle price is 1.30%, but the last three have been significantly lower than the average, with the July premium at the lowest level since 2021 (0.85%). Checking the 1-day straddle cost versus NDX pricing Thursday may result in an even lower figure than last month if this trend continues.

Finally, probably the most important question is, “How have the option premiums matched up with the subsequent price move?” The final chart below helps answer this question.

Bloomberg & Author Calculations

Despite the premiums trending lower, the ATM straddles over-priced the last two NDX moves on Non-Farm Payroll day. It is possible this occurs again this week (overpricing), but again we need to see what the market is expecting late Thursday using pricing from the options that expire on the close Friday.

