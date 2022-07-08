Historic Quit Rates and Labor Shortages Leave Deskless Employees Holding All the Cards

By Thanos Papangelis, Co-founder & CEO at Epignosis, the parent company behind TalentCards and a leader in workplace learning software

Whether you ask a local shop owner or the CEO of a billion dollar company, you’d be hard pushed to find an employer who isn’t struggling to fill open positions. The labor shortage has hit companies employing deskless workers especially hard, specifically in construction, manufacturing, shipping, and distribution.

A recent survey by TalentCards revealed that 72% of companies in these industries have open positions due to their inability to find qualified workers to fill them. This increasing number of unfilled positions is driven by three key factors: high demand for employees, a shortage of skilled labor, and difficulty retaining existing employees.

The candidate-driven market is here to stay

Over 3 million new construction jobs will be created over the next decade, yet over 400,000 existing jobs remained unfilled at the end of 2021. Things weren’t any better in manufacturing, with over 800,000 unfilled positions.

The COVID-19 pandemic also pushed a significant number of employees to leave the workforce altogether, and these industries aren’t seeing enough younger talent entering to offset this exodus. These conditions have given employees plenty of incentive to shop around for companies offering better pay, benefits, and other appealing perks. So how can companies attract and retain the skilled employees they need in today’s candidate-driven market?

Strategies for recruiting and retaining skilled, deskless employees

1. Create a competitive referral program

Hiring based on recommendations is almost always a better bet than traditional recruitment. But how do you get your workforce to spread the word and bring in qualified colleagues? By incentivizing them to do so.

Think about how valuable a qualified new hire is to your company. Then think about what you’d be willing to spend to get them through the door. Whatever the amount, it won’t cost you that much to reward employees who bring in new talent.

A rewarding referral program is a cost-effective solution when you’re struggling to find qualified candidates. Employees tend to refer someone who fits your needs when there’s a reward involved, and new hires are more likely to stay when they’re working next to familiar faces.

2. Offer signing bonuses

Aside from the obvious draw a signing bonus presents to potential new hires, it’s no secret they’re also a form of retention insurance. As long as you’re transparent about how long employees must remain with your company to keep their bonus, it’s a win-win for everyone.

Most signing bonuses stipulate that the employee must remain in the company for one year. As it stands now, 35% of deskless new hires quit in less than 12 months. A signing bonus will not only help pull people into your company— it’ll make it a lot less likely they’ll leave so quickly.

3. Remember, it’s not just about money

When you think about a job that offers education opportunities, professional development, and room to be promoted, what comes to mind? Chances are, it’s not a blue-collar job.

And that has to change. How can we expect employees, especially younger generations entering the workforce, to want to fill deskless positions if none of these opportunities are available? Sixty-three percent of deskless employees stated that additional training would help them feel more connected to their company’s values and mission, and 56% believe it would help them remain competitive in the job market.

Yet 54% of companies offered higher pay as a means of keeping deskless employees from quitting, while only 23% offered more training opportunities. Bottom line— deskless employees want quality training, and more of it.

Fighting the skills gap through effective new hire training

When you can’t find employees with the exact skills you’re looking for, your only option is to train them. But training is an investment of both time and money, which means you’ll need to get it right:

1. Invest in the right tech tools

Eighteen percent of onboarding managers say they're lacking proper tech tools including training software and communication devices and apps. Thirty-one percent say that they struggle to evaluate how well new hires have completed and retained their training.

These challenges can be solved by investing in mobile training software that gives employees access to materials on the job, and can evaluate how well they’ve mastered necessary skills. And onboarding managers know it— 40% say that access to smartphones or tablets help speed up the onboarding process, but only 17% currently use them.

2. Establish mentor-mentee programs

While higher pay and signing bonuses are great for attracting deskless employees, feeling like they belong and matter in the company is a huge factor in retention. Onboarding is the perfect opportunity for employers to establish a positive work environment.

But delivering a great onboarding experience is difficult for a significant number of companies, with 32% of managers reporting they don’t have enough time to train each new hire.

This is where a mentor-mentee program comes in. By assigning new hires to shadow senior employees and learn on the job, you set the company up to benefit on multiple fronts: new hires get individualized training that makes them feel valued, onboarding managers get some work shifted off their plates, and most importantly, you get the chance to spot undiscovered leadership talent among existing employees.

Your long-standing employees just might surprise you— if and when you spot someone in your ranks who does a great job mentoring new hires, you’ve found an opportunity to promote from within. Giving your employees the opportunity for advancement makes it much less likely you’ll lose them to your competition.

3. Ensure employees have access to training materials, even after onboarding

Fifty-eight percent of managers reported that employees have access to their training materials online after completing onboarding. Another 28% have paper copies, and 14% have no access at all.

While paper copies are better than nothing, the ideal scenario would be for all employees to access materials online, and on the job, from their mobile device. Again, this comes back to equipping your team with the right software and tech.

It's unreasonable to expect people to remember all of their training in its entirety. And we can see the consequences of this, with 32% of managers reporting their company has experienced an accident due to improper employee training. While not all accidents are preventable, the vast majority are, and all it takes is a little investment in the right training tools.

The future of deskless careers— pulling in new talent

Jobs in construction, manufacturing, shipping, and distribution have always required a significant amount of training and a specialized skill set. But the reality is that recent generations have been pushed away from pursuing deskless careers, and instead encouraged to pursue office-bound ones. In the process, benefits that have become commonplace in offices remain absent from construction sites and manufacturing floors. Now that the number of unfilled positions in these industries have reached record highs, push has come to shove, and employers have to make a change. By offering deskless employees the benefits that already exist for office employees — competitive pay, access to training, and opportunity for advancement — companies will be able to attract talent in the short run, and pull younger generations back into these fields for the years to come.

