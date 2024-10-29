Historic Debt, Inflation, and a Billionaire's Warning: Paul Tudor Jones on Why Bitcoin Will Shine

When one of the most successful hedge fund managers and legendary investors shares their thoughts on the economy, it's valuable to pay attention. Master investor Paul Tudor Jones did just that in a recent interview with CNBC, where he expressed serious concerns about the growing U.S. debt crisis.

With no clear solution nor an end in sight, Jones warns that investors will need a unique strategy to navigate these uncertain times. Fortunately, though, there are three assets he believes are perfectly suited to thrive in this financial environment. Here's why Jones thinks gold, the Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ), and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will increasingly be recognized as portfolio staples and necessities in this changing financial climate.

The "solution" to the debt crisis

Jones' insights come at a critical moment, as the U.S. is adding roughly $3 billion in interest on its debt every day. Over the past decade alone, U.S. national debt has doubled to more than $34 trillion today, and since the year 2000, it has grown by more than 500%.

A comparison can help put the gravity of this situation into context. Just as an individual must pay interest on a mortgage or car loan, the U.S. government must pay interest on its debt. The problem? The government isn't generating enough revenue to cover these growing interest obligations.

For the average person, this could mean you get your car repossessed, or you foreclose on your home. The Federal government could technically default on its dues owed, too. But based on the past, that's unlikely to happen.

What is more likely to occur is what Jones explained in the interview. In Jones' opinion, the only way to manage this debt is by inflating the dollar. This process, known as "monetizing debt," works by printing more money, devaluing the currency, and using the devalued dollars to pay off debt. Essentially, inflation lowers the real value of debt, making it easier to service, but it also eats away at the average citizen's purchasing power.

This isn't a new strategy, either. The U.S government notably did this in the wake of the Great Recession and COVID-19 pandemic. Other examples of this "strategy" can be found on several occasions throughout history, ranging from the Roman Empire to Revolutionary France and the Weimar Republic -- and they all ended in disaster.

For Jones, the conclusion is simple. He thinks "all roads lead to inflation."

So in preparation for this seemingly inevitable crisis, he's bullish on three assets. Jones stated that he's long gold, Bitcoin, and the Nasdaq. Each with its own unique characteristics, these assets could help investors outpace inflation and help preserve wealth during these uncertain times. But one clearly stands above the rest.

Why Bitcoin should steal the show

I won't disagree with Jones on the necessity of holding assets like gold and the Nasdaq. But, of the three, one stands out with far greater potential: Bitcoin. That's because it's simply better suited for this scenario and built to thrive in the very conditions that Jones is warning about.

Gold, while historically considered a reliable store of value, isn't immune to inflation itself. When new gold deposits are discovered, or governments increase their mining activity, the supply of gold increases, creating its own inflationary pressure. Gold's inflation rate fluctuates year to year, and over the last 10 years, when adjusted for inflation, its price has been essentially flat.

Then there's the Nasdaq, which is home to some of the most innovative and successful companies in the world. Over the past decade, it has consistently outpaced inflation, increasing fourfold in value.

However, investing in an index like the Nasdaq isn't without its risks. Broader challenges, such as regulatory shifts targeting tech companies, changes in economic policy, or disruptions in global trade, can affect the entire sector.

In contrast, Bitcoin stands as the ultimate inflation-resistant and anti-counterparty risk asset. Unlike gold, its supply is capped at 21 million, ensuring that it can't be inflated away and helping it rise more than 17,000% since 2014. And unlike the Nasdaq, Bitcoin operates on a global decentralized network, independent of any company or economy.

It's precisely these qualities that make Bitcoin not only a necessity in an inflationary environment but potentially the best available tool. If Paul Tudor Jones' prediction is right and history serves as a guide, U.S. debt will worsen and inflation will persist without radical policy changes. This situation demands innovative strategies from investors, and while Bitcoin may seem speculative, its core qualities make it the ideal asset for steering through this changing financial landscape.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Amazon: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, you’d have $21,217 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $44,153 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $403,994!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 28, 2024

RJ Fulton has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool recommends Nasdaq. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.