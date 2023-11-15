Historic Biden-Xi Jinping Meeting Paves Way For Joint Efforts In AI, Climate Change

A new era of cooperation and mutual respect between the United States and China is poised to reshape the dynamic between the world’s two leading powers.

In a historic summit in Woodside, California, President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping convened for their first face-to-face summit since last year, navigating complex challenges in climate change, technology, and economic recovery.

Climate Change And AI Represent Biden’s Priorities

“I always found our discussions to be direct and honest,” President Biden opened his remarks.

Acknowledging differences, Biden stressed the importance of handling conflicts professionally and avoiding miscommunications. He highlighted that these meetings have been instrumental in ensuring clear and effective dialogue, pivotal for managing the complex U.S.-China relationship.

Biden pointed out the urgent need for cooperation in tackling global challenges such as climate change and artificial intelligence, indicating these issues require concerted efforts from both nations.

The U.S. President’s call for collaboration underlines the critical role the two countries play in shaping the global response to emerging technological and environmental challenges.

Xi Jinping’s Perspective: Overcoming Global Economic Strains

Xi reflected on the transformations since their last meeting, noting the world’s emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic but acknowledging the ongoing economic repercussions.

The Chinese leader highlighted the sluggish global economy, supply chain disruptions, and rising protectionism as “grave problems.”

“China and United States turning back on each other is not an option,” Xi said.

Xi also stressed that the U.S.-China relationship – considered as the most important bilateral relationship in the world – though historically fraught with challenges, is crucial for human progress and should evolve in a way that fulfills this responsibility.

The Chinese leader firmly stated that major competition is not the trend of current times and cannot resolve the issues facing both nations or the world.

He underscored the shared responsibility and opportunity for both countries, acknowledging their different backgrounds but emphasizing the potential to rise above these differences.

"Planet Earth is big enough for the two countries to succeed," Xi tells Biden at their meeting on the sidelines of APEC in San Francisco. "It is unrealistic for one side to remodel the other, and conflict and confrontation has unbearable consequences for both sides," Xi said. pic.twitter.com/K0dp3kTa9H

— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 15, 2023

Following the initial statements from both leaders, the media was asked to leave the room, signaling the beginning of the meeting.

Market Reactions: Chinese Stocks, Bitcoin Rally

Markets were little moved following Biden and Xi’s remarks. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) was up 0.3% on the day, while the tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) was just 0.1% higher.

The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) rose 0.8%, while the Invesco Solar ETF (NYSE:TAN) gained 1.7%, following a 10.4% surge on Tuesday.

Chinese stocks rallied across the board. Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) was 3.8% higher Wednesday, PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) rose 3.5% and EV-maker NIO Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NIO) rallied 5%.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) witnessed a robust rally over the past hours, rising as much as 6% on Wednesday. Earlier this morning, Reuters announced that Commerzbank AG has obtained a cryptocurrency custody license in Germany. This license will enable the bank to introduce a diverse array of digital asset services, primarily concentrating on cryptocurrency assets.

Read now: Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood Says The Price Of One Bitcoin Could Rise To $1.5M

Photo: Shutterstock

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.