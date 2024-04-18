Histogen Files For Voluntary Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

(RTTNews) - Histogen Inc. (HSTO), a drug development company for treatment of bacterial skin infections, said that it has filed voluntary petitions for relief under subchapter V of Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of California to confirm a plan of liquidation that will distribute all value to stakeholders, including shareholders.

Histogen noted that it plans to promptly propose and confirm a plan of liquidation and make distributions to the benefit of its estate.

The company announced on September 18, 2023, that it had discontinued further development and would seek approve for a Plan of Dissolution.

