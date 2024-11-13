Hisense Home Appliances Updates Hong Kong Registrar

Hisense Home Appliances Group Co (HK:0921) has released an update.

Hisense Home Appliances Group Co. has announced a change in its branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, effective from November 15, 2024. The new registrar will be Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, located at Wan Chai, Hong Kong. This update is crucial for investors tracking share transfers and company administration.

