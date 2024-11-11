Hiscox Unveils Positive Estimates for Syndicate Accounts

Hiscox (GB:HSX) has released an update.

Hiscox Syndicates Ltd has announced the latest estimates for its insurance syndicates, revealing an optimistic outlook with improved estimated returns on capacity for several accounts, including Syndicate 33 and 6104. The 2023 estimates for Syndicate 33 range from 7.9% to 17.9%, while Syndicate 6104’s 2020 account shows a notable increase to 34.2% to 44.2%. These figures highlight Hiscox’s strategic positioning in balancing catastrophe-exposed and less volatile business for sustained growth.

