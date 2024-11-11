News & Insights

Stocks

Hiscox Unveils Positive Estimates for Syndicate Accounts

November 11, 2024 — 03:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hiscox (GB:HSX) has released an update.

Hiscox Syndicates Ltd has announced the latest estimates for its insurance syndicates, revealing an optimistic outlook with improved estimated returns on capacity for several accounts, including Syndicate 33 and 6104. The 2023 estimates for Syndicate 33 range from 7.9% to 17.9%, while Syndicate 6104’s 2020 account shows a notable increase to 34.2% to 44.2%. These figures highlight Hiscox’s strategic positioning in balancing catastrophe-exposed and less volatile business for sustained growth.

For further insights into GB:HSX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HCXLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.