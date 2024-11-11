Hiscox price target lowered to 1,150 GBp from 1,225 GBp at RBC Capital

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Hiscox (HCXLF) to 1,150 GBp from 1,225 GBp and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
