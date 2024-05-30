News & Insights

Hiscox Ltd Sets Scrip Dividend Reference Price

May 30, 2024 — 07:54 am EDT

Hiscox (GB:HSX) has released an update.

Hiscox Ltd has announced the Scrip Reference Share Price for its final dividend option of 25 cents per share, set at 1,157p. This price is calculated using the average closing middle market quotations from the London Stock Exchange over five days starting 21 May 2024. Shareholders had until 20 May 2024 to elect this scrip dividend alternative, with the dividend payable on 12 June 2024.

